Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 255,302 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.38% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $65,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

