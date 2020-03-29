Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 259,643 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of Macerich worth $56,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Macerich by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macerich by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 332,269 shares in the last quarter.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,846.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 130,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,180. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

