Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 365,359 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Brighthouse Financial worth $64,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,387 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

