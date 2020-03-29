Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,742,629 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 232.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Antero Midstream worth $62,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

