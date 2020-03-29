Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 795,001 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Zayo Group worth $57,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,336,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,221,000 after buying an additional 2,858,031 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,313,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,560,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 961,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,433,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after buying an additional 2,413,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,851,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,114,000 after buying an additional 79,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.