Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Kirby worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

KEX stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

