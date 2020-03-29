Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of AGCO worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 127,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

