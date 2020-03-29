Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $63,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

