Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.05% of KB Home worth $62,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in KB Home by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 857,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in KB Home by 41.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $11,268,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

