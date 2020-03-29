Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,019,379 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $60,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after buying an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

