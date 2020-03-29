Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,752 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Trex worth $62,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Trex by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Trex stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

