Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 132,923 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of New York Times worth $60,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $32.11 on Friday. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

