Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,181 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of ONE Gas worth $63,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

