Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 150,230 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $63,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

