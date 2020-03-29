Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,179 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Hexcel worth $63,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

