Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,859 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Spire worth $59,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spire by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.