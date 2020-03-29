Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,422 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Cinemark worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNK shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

CNK stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

