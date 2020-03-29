Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,323 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Science Applications International worth $59,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,647 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

