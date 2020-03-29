Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,125 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Thor Industries worth $58,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

THO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.