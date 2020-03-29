Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,251 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.01% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $58,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of AMN opened at $48.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

