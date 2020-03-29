Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Outfront Media worth $64,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $12.01 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

