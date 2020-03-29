Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 27th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Bank7 stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

