Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Bata has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $32,527.89 and $47.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00626213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

