Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,864,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 27th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baudax Bio from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59.

