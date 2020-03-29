Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,197 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE:BHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

