Beam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.13 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $86.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00004109 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004452 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,291,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

