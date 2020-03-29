Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

