BERNcash (BERN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $18,911.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, BERNcash has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.01036242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00178130 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007165 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

