Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 173,281 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.38% of Omnicom Group worth $243,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.