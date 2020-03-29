Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.13% of American Express worth $126,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $88.73 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

