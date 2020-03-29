Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

