Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 5,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

