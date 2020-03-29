Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock worth $122,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $434.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.