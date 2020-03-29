Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $137.61 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $137,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $7,295,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

