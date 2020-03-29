Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $187.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $187,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

