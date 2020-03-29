Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $225.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,235,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,060 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Cenovus Energy worth $225,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $1.69 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

