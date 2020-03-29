Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $248.63 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,065 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $248,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after buying an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

