Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $68.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.92% of Alamos Gold worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.