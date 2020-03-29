Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Invests $30.56 Million in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,562,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.84% of FirstService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 272,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FirstService by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -9.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

