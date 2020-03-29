Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.91% of Ameriprise Financial worth $197,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after buying an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 77,413 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

