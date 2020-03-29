Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $220,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.35.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

