Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,925 shares during the period. Gardner Denver makes up about 1.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 2.35% of Gardner Denver worth $176,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth about $14,879,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $22.63 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.