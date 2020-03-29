Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Cummins worth $157,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

NYSE CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

