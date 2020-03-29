Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.06% of Kellogg worth $250,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

