Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

