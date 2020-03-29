Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,789,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,473 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.81% of Teck Resources worth $170,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

