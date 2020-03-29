Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 102,060 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,060 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Kimberly Clark worth $160,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.