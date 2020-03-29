Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 164,500 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,500 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 6.10% of CRH Medical worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in CRH Medical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRH Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

CRH Medical stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

