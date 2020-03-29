Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 183,686 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,686 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

