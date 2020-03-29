Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 19,279 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $93,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE LYB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

